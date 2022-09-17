UrduPoint.com

DC Aks Education Department , EMA To Ensure Quality Of Education In All Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Saturday said that the Department of Education and the Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) should play their role in ensuring quality education and conducive learning environment in all schools of the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department in his office. DM Education Monitoring Authority Tehmas Khan briefed the meeting on the performance during August 2022 and the performance of the previous steering committee and the implementation of the minutes.

The DC issued instructions to the Education Department regarding the provision of facilities in schools.

He asked the EDO male and female to take tangible steps for the improvement of education, and provision of basic essential facilities in schools.

Tariq further said that the report of the flood-affected schools should be completed as soon as possible and an alternative place should be arranged for the schools affected by the flood.

Regarding the provision of water and other facilities in all the schools, the Department of Education ensured the provision of facilities through PTC funds and conditional grants, he added.

The DC further said that providing quality education and facilities to children was the top priority of the district administration and all possible support would be ensured in this regard.

