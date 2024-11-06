DC Alerts Officials On 11 Dengue Infection Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Wednesday alerted departments concerned including health officials after 11 dengue patients with travel history were reported and ordered their proper treatment and prevention measures to check further spread.
Presiding over a district emergency response committee (DERC) meeting here, the DC asked departments concerned to intensify dengue control activities during prevailing weather changing scenario.
Dr. Hisham Khalid, the focal person for dengue control, gave a briefing to the DC on updated situation regarding dengue control activities.
The DC said that official teams should check tyre shops, junkyards, and nurseries and emphasized on intensifying awareness campaign during field operations.
Bukhari said that care was the only option against dengue threat and urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration. He said, dengue control activities were being monitored closely and officials would face action in case of submitting bogus statistics.
DHO Dr. Mohsin Bukhari, and officials from health and other departments were present.
