DC Allows Setting Up Cattle Markets Under Strict Adherence To SOPs

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :In order to contain the spread of Coronavirus the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has allowed the establishment of cattle markets under strict SOPs.

Chairing a meeting in his office on Thursday DC said that cattle markets violating restrictions will be sealed and strict action will be taken against management.

He asked cattle owners to wear face masks and set circles to maintain social distancing. DC instructed to set up cattle markets in open areas instead of small places.

DC said that police and Rangers personnel will also be assigned to monitor security of cattle markets. He warned to take strict action against cattle farmers violating corona restrictions.

More Stories From Pakistan

