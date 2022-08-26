UrduPoint.com

DC Allows Under-construction Plaza Use For Motorcycles Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has allowed the use of an under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot bazaar for motorcycles parking.

The under-construction plaza has the capacity of parking 1500-2,000 motorcycles at a time.

This will help resolve motorcycle parking issues in eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk especially Kutchehry Bazaar, which is a hub of mobile shops.

During his visit to the parking plaza site here on Friday, he said that steps were in pipeline to complete the Chiniot bazaar parking plaza at provincial level; however, short-term measures were imperative to address the parking issues in eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk, especially in Kutchehry bazaar.

He directed the metropolitan corporation to complete ramps, walls and other measures within two months.

