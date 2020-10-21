UrduPoint.com
DC Along With CPO Visits Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:02 PM

DC along with CPO visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhary visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadar Jhang Road on Wednesday and reviewed auction besides checking sale prices of different vegetables/fruit.

They said regular supervision of auction would be carried out to discourage unfair increase of prices, adding that hoardings of any item could not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against hoardings and profiteering.

The DC directed the market committee staff to remain vigilant during auction and check prices.

Meanwhile, the CPO checked security arrangements and directed staff to activelyperform duty besides patrolling surroundings of fruit and vegetables markets .

More Stories From Pakistan

