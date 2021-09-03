- Home
DC Amir Hussain Takes Charge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar Friday took over the charge of Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad and started working following issue of Notification by Sindh Government.
