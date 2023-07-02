Open Menu

DC And Director General GDA Visit Nathiagali To Review Measures For Tourists Facilitation

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 07:40 PM

DC and Director General GDA visit Nathiagali to review measures for tourists facilitation

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) along with Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad on Sunday visited Nathiagali and reviewed the arrangements by the GDA for the tourists in Galyat.

Director General GDA and DC Abbottabad issued instructions to ensure a smooth traffic flow in order to facilitate and the safe movement of tourists.

During the four days of Eid vacations, more than 300000 tourists visited Galyat and around 75,000 vehicles entered the valleys during the Eid holidays.

Out of the total number of vehicles, 43,000 vehicles came from the Murree side while 32,000 entered from Abbottabad.

The Tourism Facilitation Center of the GDA remained active to assist and guide the tourists. The DG and DPO directed to provide every possible facility to the tourists. The DG himself supervised all the operations during the Eid period in Gilgit.

Following the directives of DPO Abbottabad, the traffic police relaxed traffic laws and avoided fines and issued no challans for minor traffic violations during the four days of Eid vacations in Galyat.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Murree Holidays Vehicles Traffic Guide Gilgit Baltistan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

44 minutes ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

44 minutes ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

1 hour ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

4 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan