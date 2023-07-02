DC and Director General GDA visit Nathiagali to review measures for tourists facilitation

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) along with Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad on Sunday visited Nathiagali and reviewed the arrangements by the GDA for the tourists in Galyat.

Director General GDA and DC Abbottabad issued instructions to ensure a smooth traffic flow in order to facilitate and the safe movement of tourists.

During the four days of Eid vacations, more than 300000 tourists visited Galyat and around 75,000 vehicles entered the valleys during the Eid holidays.

Out of the total number of vehicles, 43,000 vehicles came from the Murree side while 32,000 entered from Abbottabad.

The Tourism Facilitation Center of the GDA remained active to assist and guide the tourists. The DG and DPO directed to provide every possible facility to the tourists. The DG himself supervised all the operations during the Eid period in Gilgit.

Following the directives of DPO Abbottabad, the traffic police relaxed traffic laws and avoided fines and issued no challans for minor traffic violations during the four days of Eid vacations in Galyat.