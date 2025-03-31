DC and officials celebrate eid with hospitalized patients and prisoners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zainul Abideen Memon along with Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Gada Hussain Soomro and Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Markazi Eidgah in Hyderabad.

After the eid prayers, the DC and ADC-I, accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, visited Bhitai Hospital, where they distributed sweets among the patients and extended Eid greetings.

Subsequently, they visited Nara Jail, where the Deputy Commissioner met with the prisoners and distributed sweets.

Later, the DC and ADC-I, along with the Assistant Commissioners of city and rural talukas also visited civil hospital and central jail and distributed sweets to patients and prisoners and wished them a blessed Eid.