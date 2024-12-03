Open Menu

DC And RD Ombudsman Jointly Hold Meeting To Address Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:29 PM

DC and RD Ombudsman jointly hold meeting to address grievances

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja and Regional Director (RD) Ombudsman Sanghar, Sindh, Ghulam Shabbir Memon here on Tuesday jointly organized a meeting which was attended by the officers from across the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja and Regional Director (RD) Ombudsman Sanghar, Sindh, Ghulam Shabbir Memon here on Tuesday jointly organized a meeting which was attended by the officers from across the district.

During the meeting, the Regional Director highlighted that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure the swift resolution of complaints. He urged all officials to promptly address issues faced by employees and the public.

Both the DC and the RD directed the officers to maintain transparency in public service delivery and resolve grievances within the stipulated time frame.

They stressed strict adherence to government guidelines for resolving public issues.

The meeting also discussed various issues related to health, education, agriculture and municipal services. It was emphasized that an effective strategy is needed to expedite the resolution of public complaints and ensure efficient service delivery.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Moula Dad Durrani, Executive Engineer Drainage Akhtar Ali Khaskheli, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Population Officer Khalida Bibi and Deputy Director Women’s Rights Hina Khan, along with officials from other departments.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Education Agriculture Sanghar Jamshed Hina Khan Women All From Government

Recent Stories

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on Internationa ..

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

1 minute ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..

1 minute ago
 Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uc ..

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..

1 minute ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat developm ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference

53 seconds ago
 ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and t ..

ISSI annual flagship dialogue on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order” be ..

56 seconds ago
 One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Q ..

One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem

58 seconds ago
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation

15 minutes ago
 RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials i ..

RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’

15 minutes ago
 AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continue ..

AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' strug ..

15 minutes ago
 Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts ac ..

Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts accidental

15 minutes ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi ..

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5

17 minutes ago
 International Day for Persons with Disabilities ob ..

International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan