DC And RD Ombudsman Jointly Hold Meeting To Address Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:29 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja and Regional Director (RD) Ombudsman Sanghar, Sindh, Ghulam Shabbir Memon here on Tuesday jointly organized a meeting which was attended by the officers from across the district.
During the meeting, the Regional Director highlighted that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure the swift resolution of complaints. He urged all officials to promptly address issues faced by employees and the public.
Both the DC and the RD directed the officers to maintain transparency in public service delivery and resolve grievances within the stipulated time frame.
They stressed strict adherence to government guidelines for resolving public issues.
The meeting also discussed various issues related to health, education, agriculture and municipal services. It was emphasized that an effective strategy is needed to expedite the resolution of public complaints and ensure efficient service delivery.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Moula Dad Durrani, Executive Engineer Drainage Akhtar Ali Khaskheli, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Population Officer Khalida Bibi and Deputy Director Women’s Rights Hina Khan, along with officials from other departments.
