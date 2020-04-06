UrduPoint.com
DC Announce Names For Relief Committee, Formed For Ration Distribution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad in a clarification on Monday said that under the Ahsas Emergency Fund (AEF),150 names from each ward and 350 names from each Union Council are taken from the Relief Committee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad in a clarification on Monday said that under the Ahsas Emergency Fund (AEF),150 Names from each ward and 350 names from each Union Council are taken from the Relief Committee.

He said that out of this the names of 27,000 deserving families would be sent for Ahsas Emergency Fund under which 12000 bags would be given to these families.

It further said that during the first phase of ration bag distribution each Union Council would be delivered 100 ration bags while each ward would receive 35 ration bags.

