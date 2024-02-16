Open Menu

DC Announces Aid For Aggrieved Family Of 3 Minors Burnt Alive In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

DC announces aid for aggrieved family of 3 minors burnt alive in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy commissioner announced aid for family of the three minors who were burn to death in fire erupted in the hut made up of reeds Thursday.

DPO Husnain Haider also reached out the affected family and announced forming of high level enquiry committee to probe into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner, Usman Ali approached along with the Assistant Commissioner, Nasir Shahzad Dogar to announce the aid for the aggrieved family.

Earlier, the two sisters namely Hijab (7) and Nayaab (8), daughters of Ansar Abbas were burnt alive while the third one, Dua Fatima (8) daughter of Abid, the paternal cousin of the deceased girls, suffered critical wounds when the hut caught fire suddenly at Pitafi Chowk on Modka Road, some 15 kilometres away from city area.

Rescuers reached out the location and removed the injured to DHQ hospital and there to Nishar burn unit of Multan. However, the girl succumbed to injuries on way to Multan's hospital.

The huge fire flames were extinguished by the locals on their own but until then the girls, Hijab and Nayab were burnt as they're stuck into the fire flames.

Forensic Science Unit and Crime Scene unit reported to have collected the evidences from the scene.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider said they were equally sharing grief of the victim's family. He said the matter was reviewed minutely from all given aspects and assured that the final action would be taken after concludng the enquiry.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Fire Road Nasir Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

15 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

15 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

15 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

16 hours ago
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

16 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

16 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

16 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

16 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan