DC announces aid for aggrieved family of 3 minors burnt alive in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy commissioner announced aid for family of the three minors who were burn to death in fire erupted in the hut made up of reeds Thursday.

DPO Husnain Haider also reached out the affected family and announced forming of high level enquiry committee to probe into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner, Usman Ali approached along with the Assistant Commissioner, Nasir Shahzad Dogar to announce the aid for the aggrieved family.

Earlier, the two sisters namely Hijab (7) and Nayaab (8), daughters of Ansar Abbas were burnt alive while the third one, Dua Fatima (8) daughter of Abid, the paternal cousin of the deceased girls, suffered critical wounds when the hut caught fire suddenly at Pitafi Chowk on Modka Road, some 15 kilometres away from city area.

Rescuers reached out the location and removed the injured to DHQ hospital and there to Nishar burn unit of Multan. However, the girl succumbed to injuries on way to Multan's hospital.

The huge fire flames were extinguished by the locals on their own but until then the girls, Hijab and Nayab were burnt as they're stuck into the fire flames.

Forensic Science Unit and Crime Scene unit reported to have collected the evidences from the scene.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider said they were equally sharing grief of the victim's family. He said the matter was reviewed minutely from all given aspects and assured that the final action would be taken after concludng the enquiry.