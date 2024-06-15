DC announces ban on swimming, batting, boating in rivers, canals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The District Administration Peshawar has banned swimming, bathing and boating in rivers and canals to preventing any untoward incidents.

The district administration has imposed a ban under section 144 on swimming, bathing and boating in Warsak Lift and Gravity Canal and all major waterways including Azakhel Dam.

Accidents occur during swimming, bathing and boating of small children and local people in dams, canals and rivers. As a result of accidents, a lot of resources are wasted due to rescue activities.

