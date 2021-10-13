UrduPoint.com

DC Announces Closure Of Public, Private Schools On Oct 14

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood Wednesday ordered closure of all public and private schools of Kabootar Chowk, Ring Road and Dilazak Road up to Northern by pass on October 14 due to Mufti Mehmood Conference by Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood Wednesday ordered closure of all public and private schools of Kabootar Chowk, Ring Road and Dilazak Road up to Northern by pass on October 14 due to Mufti Mehmood Conference by Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam.

A notification issued here by office of the DC noted that due to public gathering on the occasion of the conference could affect the educational activities therefore as a precautionary measure all the schools in the vicinity of three kilometers of the mentioned areas would remain closed on October 14 for one day.

