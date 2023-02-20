UrduPoint.com

DC Announces Jag Mag Faisalabad Program

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 11:31 PM

DC announces Jag Mag Faisalabad program

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar announced the launch of "Jag Mag Faisalabad (shine Faisalabad city)" program on a large scale

In first phase of this program, Susan Road will be made neat and clean on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).

Presiding over a meeting, Deputy Commissioner assigned the task to Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation for ensuring standard cleanliness, plantation and beautification of green belts, patch work on roads, functional street lights, cleaning of wall chalking and covering of open manholes.

He urged the departments to coordinate and appoint Assistant Commissioner City as the focal person for this program.

He said that improving the condition of roads across the city was a priority and other roads would be targeted after Susan Road.

