DC announces local holiday in connection with Urs of Hazarat Sachal Sarmast RA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Saifullah Abro has announced a local public holiday in the district on April 17th in connection with the 201st Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.

The registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University has announced that the university would remain closed on same day on account of the Urs, according to an official press release.