DC announces local holiday on Iqbal Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on Nov 09, 2020 (Monday) in Sialkot district.

According to the DC, there will be a local holiday in Sialkot on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The district administration has also issued formal notification in this regard.