DC Announces Local Holiday On Iqbal Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on Nov 09, 2020 (Monday) in Sialkot district.
According to the DC, there will be a local holiday in Sialkot on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
The district administration has also issued formal notification in this regard.