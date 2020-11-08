UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Announces Local Holiday On Iqbal Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

DC announces local holiday on Iqbal Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on Nov 09, 2020 (Monday) in Sialkot district.

According to the DC, there will be a local holiday in Sialkot on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The district administration has also issued formal notification in this regard.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Sialkot 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

56 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.