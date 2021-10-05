UrduPoint.com

DC Announces Local Holiday On Oct 6 In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:07 PM

DC announces local holiday on Oct 6 in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Tuesday announced a holiday on October 6 in view of mourning processions of 28 Safar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Tuesday announced a holiday on October 6 in view of mourning processions of 28 Safar.

According to a notification issued here,all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday,whereas security was also beefed up across the city for the processions taken out by the believers.

