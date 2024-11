DC announces local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed DC has announced local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs, within the limits of district Shaheed Benazirabad on November 11,2024 on account of 753rd Annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

