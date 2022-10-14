DC announces local public holiday on Oct 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has notified a local public holiday on October 15 across the district due to by-election in National Assembly Constituency NA-22 Mardan.

A notification issued here said that all public and private sector schools and offices would remain closed on the day, adding the public holiday has been announced to facilitate the duty staff and teachers to reach at their respective polling stations timely and without any inconvenience along with election material, besides averting any untoward incident.