Open Menu

DC Announces Mega Sports Event As Young Athletes Gear Up For Glory

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 11:47 PM

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday announced a mega sports event in a bid to promote sports in the district, following the successful conclusion of a two-day Sports Gala

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday announced a mega sports event in a bid to promote sports in the district, following the successful conclusion of a two-day Sports Gala.

The event saw intense competitions in Archery, Football, Table Tennis, Boxing, and Karate, with talented players vying for top honors.

DC Umair also awarded prizes and certificates to the outstanding players, promising a comprehensive policy to foster a sports-friendly environment in the district.

The upcoming mega event is expected to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the prowess of young athletes.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Young Event Top Boxing

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

1 minute ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

8 minutes ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

8 minutes ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

18 minutes ago
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

18 minutes ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

28 minutes ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

28 minutes ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

30 minutes ago
 Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian j ..

Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan