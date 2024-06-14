DC Announces Mega Sports Event As Young Athletes Gear Up For Glory
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 11:47 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday announced a mega sports event in a bid to promote sports in the district, following the successful conclusion of a two-day Sports Gala.
The event saw intense competitions in Archery, Football, Table Tennis, Boxing, and Karate, with talented players vying for top honors.
DC Umair also awarded prizes and certificates to the outstanding players, promising a comprehensive policy to foster a sports-friendly environment in the district.
The upcoming mega event is expected to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the prowess of young athletes.
APP/dba/378
