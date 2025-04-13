DC announces mock drills to boost flood preparedness

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that full-scale urban and rural flood protection mock exercises will be conducted at the end of April, which aim to test the flood-fighting preparedness and capabilities of departments and improve coordination among them.

By April 19, assistant commissioners (ACs) of the four tehsils will submit a joint inspection report of the protective embankments of rivers, naullahs and drains within their limits. Similarly, all relevant institutions including the District Council, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, DDMA and Rescue 1122 will submit their certificates regarding flood-fighting equipment and pre-flood arrangements to avoid possible floods.

He stated this while addressing a joint meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority/Emergency board.

He expressed deep concern over fake calls made by citizens to Rescue 1122 and said that due to fake emergency calls, departmental resources are wasted and at the same time, someone’s precious life and property can be damaged.

The DC said that it is the responsibility of parents and teachers to prevent their children from prank calls and inform them about its damages. He said that the motorcycle accident rate of underage children is more than 70 percent.

The DC said that allowing underage children to ride motorcycles is a moral and legal crime which society must address.