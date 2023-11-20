Open Menu

DC Announces Pak Army Recruitment Interviews In Shahdadpur And Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DC announces Pak Army recruitment interviews in Shahdadpur and Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has announced through a press release that interviews for recruitment in the Pakistan Army will take place on November 22, 2023 at Shahdadpur Municipal Committee and on November 23, 2023 at Municipal Committee Sanghar.

He advised aspiring candidates, who meet the required criteria, to be reached for medical fitness and interviews with their original documents at the recruitment centers. For further information, candidates can contact the officers of the Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Committee through telephone number 0222787258, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sanghar Shahdadpur November

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

31 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

33 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

55 minutes ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

3 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan