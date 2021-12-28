DC announces Re-Delimitation schedule of LCs

The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Delimitation Committee of Neelum District Muhammad Showakat Khan Yousafzai announced the schedule of Re-Delimitation of AJK Local Councils here on Tuesday at District Headquarters Athmuqam

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Delimitation Committee of Neelum District Muhammad Showakat Khan Yousafzai announced the schedule of Re-Delimitation of AJK Local Councils here on Tuesday at District Headquarters Athmuqam.

He said the preparation of initial draft is under process since December 23, 2021 which is going to be completed on January 05, 2022 while to be issued on 6 to 9 January 2022 and the duration of submitting the objections would be from January 7 up to January 14 before the Delimitation Authority, DC said.

He said the duration of hearing and decisions would be made from January 8 up to January 22 after receiving the objections from Delimitation Authority whereas, the final delimitation would be send to Election Commission from January 21 up to January 24, 2022 accordingly.

The DC appealed the people those completing the 18 years of age, should register themselves in the voter list.

According to the details, the DC would be the chairman of Delimitation besides, the Assistant Commissioner and Member District Election Officer will be the Delimitation officers.

The DC while talking to media said that after the announcement of Local Bodies Election schedule by AJK Chief Election Commissioner, the elections would be held as per the census of 2017 and as per the new Delimitation.

He said that the concerned administration has started their work of delimitation and re-constituency process in the light of 2017 census and the Delimitation process would be completed within the time frame in transparent manner and appealed the people to register themselves in the voter list till February 2022.