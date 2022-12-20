DC announces recreational programmes in Children Library

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday announced to organize mega recreational programmes for schoolchildren in Children's Library of Jinnah Garden on every Sunday from 1st January 2023.

He announced this during his visit to the Children Library here. The aim of recreational programmes was to facilitate students of public and private sectors schools in promoting the habit of book-reading.

He reviewed the facilities available for kids in the Library and directed the library administration to increase library timing so that maximum children could visit it.

He also checked books, toys and other facilities for children and said that steps would be taken to improve the facilities at maximum extent.

On every Sunday, a programme would be organized for two hours in which children competitions in book-reading, paintings, etc. would be organized in addition to screening a documentary for them.

He also directed the officers of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to evolve a planand arrange proper sitting facilities for parents and attendants of the children.