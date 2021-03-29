DC announces registration of cases, fine on people for not wearing masks

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja has announced to register cases and impose fine on those citizens who would not wear masks.

In line with creating awareness among the citizens about precautionary measures against coronavirus, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghman and Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja visited different areas of the city and distributed faces masks among citizens at Lorry Adda.

The DC also inspected the implementation of corona SOPs in public transport vehicles.

He urged the people to keep social distance and wear face masks for not only the safety of themselves but also others.