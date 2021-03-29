UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Announces Registration Of Cases, Fine On People For Not Wearing Masks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

DC announces registration of cases, fine on people for not wearing masks

Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja has announced to register cases and impose fine on those citizens who would not wear masks

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja has announced to register cases and impose fine on those citizens who would not wear masks.

In line with creating awareness among the citizens about precautionary measures against coronavirus, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghman and Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja visited different areas of the city and distributed faces masks among citizens at Lorry Adda.

The DC also inspected the implementation of corona SOPs in public transport vehicles.

He urged the people to keep social distance and wear face masks for not only the safety of themselves but also others.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Gujranwala Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Derajat festival to be held in Sep ..

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures on Shabe-e-Barat

2 minutes ago

Tourism industry expo kicks off in Shanghai

2 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.18 mln: Africa CDC

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Punjab Mulls Full Lockdown in Capital o ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Watchdog to Probe Cabinet Secrecy on Women in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.