DC Announces Seven Holidays For Schools,colleges In Kot Momin
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In anticipation of potential flood situation in the Chenab River, Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Wasim announced seven holidays for schools and colleges in areas
along the river in Kot Moman tehsil.
According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the holidays will be
from August 27 to September 2, 2025.
A spokesperson for the DC office said that the decision was taken to ensure safety of students
during the current situation.
The administration's Primary concern was safety of the public, particularly students, in the
affected areas.
