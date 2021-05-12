UrduPoint.com
DC Appeals Citizens To Follow Lockdown Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:43 PM

DC appeals citizens to follow lockdown restrictions

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad extended advance Eid greetings to people of city of Saints and appealed them to follow the restrictions of lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad extended advance Eid greetings to people of city of Saints and appealed them to follow the restrictions of lockdown.

In his video message to Multanites here on Wednesday, DC said that corona cases were increasing in the city during third wave of Covid 19.

He said that the cases decreased due efforts of the district administration and cooperation of citizens during last two weeks. However, the challenge regarding spreading the virus is still existed and that's why provincial government had announced complete lockdown during Eid-ul-Fitre.

He appealed the citizens to follow the lockdown and avoid shopping and unnecessary traveling during lockdown.

To stay at home and keep themselves and family safe from coronavirus, he concluded.

