DC Appeals Masses To Cooperate In Eradicating Dengue, Polio Viruses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC appeals masses to cooperate in eradicating dengue, polio viruses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif appealed to masses to cooperate with government institutions for elimination of dengue and polio viruses from the society for reducing human losses due to these crippling diseases.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here Sunday to devise a plan for upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

The DC said that dengue preventive spray drive was being initiated in various localities of the district to arrest the spread of the virus. Similarly, accumulated water in streets and roads is sucked through sucking and jet machines, he said and added, the sewerage staff is also working on cleaning drains and small outlets besides manholes to improve drainage systems in order to prevent the disease.

He also directed the health and other departments to launch a special campaign for dengue control among the people.

