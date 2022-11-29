UrduPoint.com

DC Appeals Parents For Polio Drops To Avoid Lifelong Disability

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memom appealed to parents for anti-polio vaccine drops to children till the age of five years and fulfill the responsibility to avoid lifelong disability.

While presiding over a review committee meeting on an anti-polio campaign, DC directed officers to put their best efforts to achieve vaccination target, those kids who were missed should be marked and vaccinated as earliest, said an ICT release.

He said that 480,000 vaccinated children under the age of five years in the Federal capital are our target.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and representatives of the health department.

