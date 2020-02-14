UrduPoint.com
DC Appeals Parents To Immunize Children Against Lifelong Disability

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

DC appeals parents to immunize children against lifelong disability

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Capitan (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed that two drops of anti-polio vaccine must be administered to every child up to five years of age during upcoming round of eradication set to began from February 17.

The DC stressed while inaugurating the February round of anti-polio drive by administering two drops to the children at civil hospital Naushahro Feroze followed by an awareness walk, led by the DC, from civil hospital to press club.

Speaking to the media, Bilal Rao appealed parents and every citizen to cooperate with the polio teams and must get their children vaccinated to save their children from life time disability.

If polio teams miss out any area or child, inform at once the concerned team, district health office, district polio control room or Deputy Commissioner office, he said.

