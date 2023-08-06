DC appeals people to donate blood for victims

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shaheryar Gul Memon has appealed to the citizens here Sunday to generously donate blood for the victims of Hazara Express tragedy that occurred near Sarhari Railway Station in order to save precious lives.

The blood can be donated by citizens at Thalassemia Center and Peoples Medical Hospital, he said.