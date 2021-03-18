UrduPoint.com
DC Appeals People To Remove Encroachments From Their Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC appeals people to remove encroachments from their areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Khairpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi Thursday urged the Trade Union representatives to remove encroachments from their areas.

The encroachments have not only defaced our city, towns and villages but also created serious traffic problems, he said this while talking to a delegation of Trade Union during his visit to different areas of the city.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to issue necessary instructions to cooperate with elected representatives in removing encroachments from roads, streets, nalas and bus stops.

The district administration on its own and with the help of Anti-Encroachment Force has been conducting operations against land grabbers and encroachers. This must continue to clear our city, he added.

