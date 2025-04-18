DC Appeals Religious Scholars To Create Awareness About Polio Among People
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) An important meeting here on Friday was held with the scholars regarding the anti-polio campaign under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram.
The officials of the district administration, Kohat Police, Health Department and other relevant authorities participated in the meeting. On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held about the anti-polio campaign.
The deputy commissioner appealed to the district scholars to spread awareness about the polio campaign in their sermons so that the public can administer anti-polio drops to protect their children from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated.
He said "we have to play our role for the eradication of the crippling disease and only with our joint efforts can achieve the target."
At the end of the meeting, certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the staff who showed excellent performance in the anti-polio drives.
