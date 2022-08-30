DC appeals to businessmen, philanthropists to help flood affectees

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam on Monday appealed to the businessmen and philanthropists to actively help the families affected by the floods.

Presiding over a meeting of philanthropists and businessmen of the district in Deputy Commissioner's office, he said that relief operations were going on in the flood-affected areas and in this regard Pakistan Army was also working with the government to help the flood-stricken people. He said that a lot of work was being done by the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army for the flood-hit victims.

The DC said that businessmen as well as philanthropists were the backbone of the country and "we should play our role in this time to help the flood affectees."On the occasion, officers of Pakistan Army, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mazhar Zafar Gujjar, Assistant Commissioner Mian Muhammad Jamil, Chief Executive Khadija, Chief Officer Javed Chohan and larger number of businessmen were present.