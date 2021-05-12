DC appeals to citizens for adopting corona SOPs on Eid

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public to adopt anti-corona SOPs on Eidul Fitr as decision of lockdown is taken for the safety of the people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public to adopt anti-corona SOPs on Eidul Fitr as decision of lockdown is taken for the safety of the people.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that entire administrative machinery has been mobilized for strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs and action will be taken against the violators as per law. He said that the existing restrictions are for the protection of precious lives of the citizens. Therefore, the people should be more vigilant in these situations and follow the government guidelines.

He asked the citizens to support the government's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus by following precautionary measures.

He said that SOPs have been prepared for Eid gatherings by keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

Therefore, the people should celebrate Eid in their homes with simplicity and avoid from unnecessary travel, shaking hands and hugging each other after Eid prayers. They should also wear face masks, keep social distance, avoid from going in rush and follow other precautionary measures.

He also informed that 147 more shopping malls, 9 restaurants, 5 private offices and a wedding hall were sealed while 3 passenger vehicles were impounded on violation of lockdown/corona SOPs across the district. Cases have also been registered against 197 persons on charge of not wearing face masks whereas 228 individuals were arrested and handed down with a fine of Rs.173,000 yesterday.

During last 58 days, 1987 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and fined Rs.3.06 million, he added.