DC Appeals Ulemas To Help For Implementation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

DC appeals Ulemas to help for implementation of SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday asked the Ulema and elders to help in the administration in the implementation of the SOPs to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday asked the Ulema and elders to help in the administration in the implementation of the SOPs to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district.

District Khateeb Molana Asadullah Shaikh, revenue officials, Aukaf department and others attended the meeting.

