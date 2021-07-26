DC appreciates performance of BWMC during Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Monday appreciated the performance of officers and sanitary workers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) and said that they worked efficiently during Eid-ul-Azha.

He made these remarks in a meeting with BWMC officers in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Chief Executive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, District Administrator Municipal Committee and Assistant Commissioners, were present on the occasion.

DC said that the performance of sanitary workers, sanitary supervisors and officers of BWMC during Eid-ul-Azha was very efficient.

He appreciated the sanitary supervisors and all sanitary workers for the excellent arrangements. CEO BWMC Naeem Akhtar said that solid steps should be taken to improve sanitation arrangements in the city even before Eid-ul-Azha.

All sanitary workers and sanitary supervisors and officers were working day and night to remove the remains of the sacrificial animals and made the areas clean.