DC appreciates performance of polio teams

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 13000 children up to the age of five years have been administered polio drops across the Khairpur district during first three days of the anti polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa said that teams of the Health department were active across the district.

He directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/rural areas and rain/flood affected areas throughout the district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur appreciated the performance of polio teams and directed the health officers to use all means of advertisement to convince the parents so that 100 percent of campaign targets could be achieved.