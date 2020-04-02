DC apprises IGHDS to distribute ration among 1200 families

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday visited a distribution centre established by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), to distribute food and ration among deserving people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday visited a distribution centre established by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), to distribute food and ration among deserving people.

The DC was apprised activities being carried out by the IGHDS particularly in the wake of spread of COVID-19. He said that volunteers had not only helped out the administration in creating awareness about prevention against COVID-19 but they also served the residents of the region.

Rana Adil was apprised that the IGHDS so far has distributed ration worth Rs1.9 million among 1200 deserving people in the remote areas of the region.