DC Approaches FIA For Action Against Misuse Of Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

DC approaches FIA for action against misuse of social media

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has written a letter to FIA Cyber Crime Wing for action against misuse of social media in wake of prevailing Coronavirus situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has written a letter to FIA Cyber Crime Wing for action against misuse of social media in wake of prevailing Coronavirus situation.

The DC complained that some elements were involved in posting fake and fabricated posts and news on social media against the district administration, security agencies, government and semi government institutions apparently aimed at creating anarchy and character assassination of administrative institutions.

The letter stated that the district administration had also initiated action against such elements in order to prevent propagation of fake news items.

