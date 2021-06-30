UrduPoint.com
DC Approved Financial Budget Of Saddar Teshil Council

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:55 PM

DC approved financial budget of Saddar teshil council

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has approved the tax-free budget for the financial year 2021-22 of Tehsil Council Bahawalpur Saddar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has approved the tax-free budget for the financial year 2021-22 of Tehsil Council Bahawalpur Saddar. The total volume of the budget is about Rs. 322.693 million while the estimated expenditures are Rs. 306.648 million.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Tehsil Saddar Zahid Hussain, Tehsil Finance Officer Safdar Hussain Bukhari, TOR Iram Shehzadi and TOIS Chaudhry Khalid Javed were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that some taxes have been waived off while the tax imposed on the industry has been reduced for the welfare of the people.

He said that license permit tax has also been excluded from the budget.

Chief Officer Tehsil Council Saddar Mian Azhar Javed said that Rs. 16.5 million has been earmarked for construction and repair in the budget for the year 2021-22. Rs 5 million has been allocated for repairing manholes and their covers and Rs 5.60 million has been appropriated for new development works. The DC said that the construction and development schemes in the budget should be completed on time and in accordance with high standards.

