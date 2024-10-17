DC approves 31 developmental schemes

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An important meeting of District Development Committee (DDC) was held

under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram at his office which besides the ADC F&P was also attended by the authorities concerned of the

Social Welfare, Education, Public Health, C&W, TMA Gumbat and other related departments.

The meeting approved a total of 31 developmental schemes including 12 of Public Health, 2 of Irrigation, 13 of PPC street, 3 of education and one project of Poverty Reduction Sectors.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat directed the authorities concerned to complete the Developmental Schemes within stipulated time in accordance with the required standards to ensure provision of better services to the people.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat along-with the District Election Commissioner Kohat visited Government Primary school and Government Girls High School Alizai to review the security and other arrangements regarding the upcoming local government by-elections.

DC Kohat also presided over a meeting on the preparations and other arrangements of the said elections and directed the authorities concerned to

ensure holding of transparent elections and complete implementation of the code

of conduct.

APP/vak