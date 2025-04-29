DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) As Eid ul Azha approaches, the district administration of Islamabad have started preparations to regulate cattle trade across the Federal Capital and decided that the unauthorized animal selling points are being shut down, and five official cattle markets will be established in different areas of the capital under clear rules.

With Eid ul Azha drawing near, the Islamabad administration has launched a plan to manage cattle trade in the city. Meanwhile, the district administration have started cracking down on illegal animal sale points set up at various locations, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that five official cattle markets will be established in different areas of the capital. These include Sangjhani, Sector I-15, Bhara Kahu, Lehtrar Road, and Islamabad Expressway.

According to the deputy commissioner, tender notices for setting up these markets have already been issued.

He stated that the official markets will be open from the 1st to the 13th of Zilhajj. No buying or selling of animals will be allowed before this period. Any cattle market outside the selected locations will be considered illegal.

The administration has requested sellers to only bring their animals to the approved markets. Selling animals in any area not designated by the authorities will be considered a violation and will result in strict action.

To avoid traffic issues, health risks, and public inconvenience, the administration is focusing on organized arrangements. Setting up cattle markets in specific areas aims to ensure cleanliness and proper management during the Eid season.

Furthermore, teams have been formed to monitor illegal animal trading points. Action has already begun against unapproved sale stalls in different parts of the city. Officials said such setups often lead to sanitation problems and

block roads, causing difficulty for local residents.

The official cattle markets will be equipped with basic facilities like water, lights, and proper entry and exit points. Health teams will also be deployed to check the animals. According to the DC, the goal is to provide a controlled and safe environment for both sellers and buyers.

The city’s administration has also reached out to relevant departments, including the Metropolitan Corporation, police, and health services, to coordinate the arrangements. All stakeholders have been asked to work together to ensure the smooth running of these markets.

Meanwhile, the district administration urged the public to report any illegal cattle markets in their areas. A dedicated helpline and monitoring team will be available to address complaints. The administration has also requested citizens to avoid purchasing animals from unauthorized locations to support the organized setup.

In previous years, random animal sale points had caused several problems in urban areas, including garbage piles, animal waste, and noise complaints. This year, the administration is aiming to avoid such situations by strictly controlling the sale process.

The DC said that the official markets will also help in price monitoring. With all sellers gathered in one place, the administration hopes it will be easier to keep track of animal prices and prevent overcharging.

Cattle traders have been informed about the new rules and have been invited to book their space in the official markets. Authorities say they are ready to facilitate them and ensure that they face no unnecessary hurdles during the Eid season.

Overall, the focus is on providing a regulated, clean, and convenient space for Eid-related animal trading. The administration hopes that public cooperation and early planning will help avoid the chaos usually seen in the days leading up to Eid.