DC Approves 53 Development Schemes Of MEPCO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Development Committee held in the committee room of his office.

As many as 53 development schemes of MEPCO were approved with the estimated cost of Rs 56 million.

DC said that all the development schemes of MEPCO should be completed within the specific time period. He said that the concerned officers should monitor the development works regularly.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Kher informed about the details of the development schemes of MEPCO. He said that installing electricity poles in different areas of Ahmedpur East was also included in these development schemes.

