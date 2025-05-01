Open Menu

DC Approves 8 Development Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has approved 8 development cases during a meeting of District Planning & Design Committee (DPDC).

During meeting, eight development cases were presented for approval including projects for a petrol pump, marriage hall, veterinary clinic and an education center.

All proposals were approved after careful evaluation.

The DC said that the approval of these projects was granted by considering both their utility and specific needs of the respective areas. He said that completion of these projects will not only provide essential facilities to the citizens but also boost local economic activity.

The officials from relevant departments and DPDC members were also present in the meeting.

