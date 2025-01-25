Open Menu

DC Approves 94 Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DC approves 94 development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) District development committee on Saturday approved 94 development schemes for district development.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Muhammad Wasim chaired a meeting regarding the approval of district development schemes in which all officers and officials of local government and representatives of other concern departments.

Director development Mehtab Yasin and all Assistant Commissioners (AC) were present.

DC approved 94 schemes including 92 of local government and two of highways worth 88 crore of rupees.

The meeting also approved the up gradation of two schools of education department and re-construction of very old and poor condition education collage.

DC stressed to complete the all development schemes with transparency and honestly and complete the schemes with in stimulated time.

The ACs informed the DC regarding encroachment operations while XEN public health engineering briefed the DC regarding net of new sewerage pipe lines which have been installed in lower Jhelum canal.

The DC was also informed that the department concern has replace old sewerage pipe line from Silanwali disposal to FS drain.

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

1 hour ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

1 hour ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

14 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan