DC approves Three projects

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulman chaired a meeting of the District Planning and Designing

Committee to discuss and approve new development initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa

and officials from various departments.

During the session, the committee granted approval for three new projects, aiming to enhance

infrastructure and economic activities in the region.

Among the approved projects, a green market and a petrol pump were sanctioned for Tehsil Kabirwala,

ensuring better facilities for traders and commuters. Additionally, the committee also approved the

establishment of a Cold Storage facility in Mian Channu, which is expected to support local farmers

and the agricultural sector.