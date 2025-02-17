DC Approves Three Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulman chaired a meeting of the District Planning and Designing
Committee to discuss and approve new development initiatives.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa
and officials from various departments.
During the session, the committee granted approval for three new projects, aiming to enhance
infrastructure and economic activities in the region.
Among the approved projects, a green market and a petrol pump were sanctioned for Tehsil Kabirwala,
ensuring better facilities for traders and commuters. Additionally, the committee also approved the
establishment of a Cold Storage facility in Mian Channu, which is expected to support local farmers
and the agricultural sector.
