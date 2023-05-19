UrduPoint.com

DC Approves Transgenders' Nomination In Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC approves transgenders' nomination in committee

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi on Friday approved the nomination from the transgender community to Disaster Relief and Flood Response Committee.

According to the district administration spokesman, the measure was taken to accommodate the marginalised section of society.

The go-ahead was given in a meeting arranged by the non-governmental organisation, Disaster Relief Organization wherein President of the transgender association, Shahana Abbas, Chairperson of the NGO, Umm-e-Kalsoom and public officials from departments concerned were also present.

Salman Lodhi on the occasion said that transgenders were needed to play an active role in betterment of the society.

The meeting also took note of relief provided to affectees of the natural disasters, including floods and earthquakes that hit any part of the district in the past. It also discussed ways to help out eunuchs affected particularly by natural calamities.

