DC, Army Officers Visited Flood Relief Camp Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tarq Salam Marwat along with Brig. Shoaib on Monday visited the flood relief camp at Kunj Football ground Abbottabad and reviewed the measures for relief activities in flood-hit areas.

DC Abbottabad while issuing instructions regarding the immediate provision of relief goods to the people of flood-hit areas of district Abbottabad and others areas of Hazara division including Northern Areas of Pakistan said that the pace of work should be more accelerated.

He also appreciated the enthusiasm of the citizens of Abbottabad for their donations and thanked them. Tariq Salam Marwat also assured that the district administration with the cooperation of the masses would continue its efforts to provide relief to the flood victims of district Abbottabad and other areas of the region.

Flood relief camp Kunj ground Abbottabad was established with the cooperation of the district administration and Pak Army where donations including food items, blankets, mattresses, clothes, bed sheets and other necessities of life from masses received and sent to flood-hit areas for victims.

On the occasion ADC Relief and Human Rights Mian Sajid Hussain, AAC 1 and focal person Flood Emergency and Response Center (FERC) Abbottaba Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Flood Relief In charge Hazara Division Major Samad and other district administration and army officers were present.

