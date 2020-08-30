DC arranges special meal for 15000 mourners, other citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak arranged special meal "Langar" for 15000 mourners on Youm-e-Ashur.

According to official sources, the special meal was prepared after cooperation of local philanthropists.

Hundreds of persons took part in preparation and distribution of the meal among mourners at various locations in the city. The meal boxes were transported by scores of truck and other vehicles.

Similarly, thousands of citizens also managed safe drinking water "Sabeels" for mourners and other citizens. A large number of families also visited graveyards and quoted graves of their deceased persons with mud.